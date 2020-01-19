During the last six days, more than 150 violators of the helmet rules in Bhopal have written an essay of 100 words, each explaining the reason why the use of protective equipment is ignored.

Traffic police in the capital of Madhya Pradesh have been asking two-wheeled trapped drivers without a helmet to write a short essay to explain why they do not wear the helmet while driving.

During the last six days, more than 150 violators of the helmet rules in Bhopal have written a 100-word essay, each explaining the reason why the use of protective equipment is ignored, the use of which is mandatory according to the rules of transit, police authorities said.

The initiative was launched during Road Safety Week that ends on Friday.

Helmets are very essential for the protection of drivers of two-wheelers.

“During the current Road Safety Week, two-wheeled vehicle drivers who are without a helmet are told to write an essay in 100 words to explain why they were violating this necessary safety rule, said the Superintendent of Police (ASP) additional Pradeep Chouhan PTI

He said this initiative will continue even after the end of Road Safety Week (January 11-17).

In the last six days, the traffic police in Bhopal has held demonstrations to raise public awareness about traffic regulations.

During the period, they also distributed brochures among local residents to inform them about traffic regulations.

An eye check camp for car drivers was also organized, an official said.

