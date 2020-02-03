Parliament LIVE: Oppn plans to send governance over CAA, President’s address with disputable law

Apart from this, issues such as shooting at protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia and statements by BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma that “had potential to disrupt harmony” could be addressed.

In a first phase, the Trinamool Congress will join the opposition parties to submit amendments to President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech, where he cited the controversial citizenship law as an achievement of the Narendra Modi government.

In the meantime, the BJP seems to have made it clear that it makes no sense to return to the law. The party has opted for MP Parvesh Verma – which was removed from the BJP campaign list for making comments about common divisions – to move the Motion of Thanks.

Former congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to open the debate on the opposition side, while Sougata Roy and Mahua Moitra will make comments from the TMC. In the event that Gandhi does not speak, party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Shashi Tharoor will present their comments.

