Parkland parent removed by police after eruption during State of the Union address

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The father of a shooting at a Parkland school was removed Tuesday evening after an eruption in the Chamber of the House during the State of the Union speech by President Donald Trump.

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was one of the 17 people who died in the mass shooting in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was a guest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Just as we believe in the first amendment, we also believe in another constitutional law besieged throughout our country,” Trump said in his speech. “As long as I am president, I will always protect your second amendment to keep and carry weapons.”

That led Guttenberg to shout something about victims of armed violence.

Shortly thereafter, a Capitol police officer escorted him out of the room.

Guttenberg later went to Twitter to apologize for his outburst.

That said, I shouldn't have screamed. I am grateful for the overwhelming support I receive. However, I owe my family and friends my apologies. I have tried to behave with dignity during this process and I will do better if I pursue the safety of the gun.

“Tonight was a tough night,” he wrote. “I disrupted the state of the Union and was detained because I let my emotions get the best out of myself. I just want to be able to deal with the reality of gun violence and not have to listen to the lies about the 2A that happened tonight. That said, I shouldn’t have screamed. I am grateful for the overwhelming support I receive. However, I owe my family and friends my apologies. I have tried to behave with dignity during this process and I will do better if I pursue the safety of the gun. “

Many people on Twitter responded to Guttenberg’s apologies and said he didn’t have to say he was sorry.

Max Schachter, who lost his son Alex in the Parkland shooting, told Local 10 News in a statement that he fully supports Guttenberg.

“Fred and I will always have a special bond,” he said. “We are unfortunately in the same club that no other parent wants to be a part of.” Both of our beautiful children were killed in a terrible shooting at school. No child may go to school and never come home again. I fully support Fred. He, I and all other families in Parkland are fighting to make this world a safer place. ”

Trump seemed to ignore the disruption, but Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence seemed to notice it. Pelosi waved her hand at the gallery while Pence looked at him at a certain point during the president’s speech.

