ST. PAUL, Minnesota – Zach Parise scored his 17th team goal and Ryan Suter added his seventh goal when the Minnesota Wild defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Thursday to break a streak of four straight losses.

Parise has scored three goals in the last two games. Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Alex Stalock stopped 18 shots for Minnesota.

Nikita Kucherov scored twice for Tampa Bay, which won 11 of 12 games. Curtis McElhinney made 20 saves for the Lightning.

Parise opened the scoring with the only goal of the first period by capitalizing against the generally miserable penalty from Tampa Bay.

Eric Staal took a feed from Jared Spurgeon in front and sent a blind pass behind him to Parise, who lifted the puck on a sprawling McElhinney. It was Parise’s seventh power play goal of the season.

The Lightning have allowed power play goals in consecutive games after making five consecutive games with a perfect penalty. Tampa Bay has killed 88.3% of penalties since November 1, the highest score in the NHL during that period.

Kucherov tied the game early in the second with a shot into an open net after a series of quick passes by Mikhail Sergachev and Ondrej Palat.

The Wild responded five minutes later with Eriksson Ek’s fourth goal and took control 3-1 when Suter’s drive from point passed McElhinney.

Kucherov scored a power play goal in the third, his sixth in as many games. He has three games with multiple goals this season.

NOTES: D Ryan McDonagh of Tampa Bay returned to the lineup after missing six games with an upper body injury. Braydon Coburn was scratched. … Minnesota started a seven-game home game, 12-5-4 this season. The 21 home games are the least numerous in the NHL. … The Wild have won five straight games against the Lightning and have not lost at home against Tampa Bay since November 28, 2011. This is the longest active winning streak at home against a Minnesota opponent. The Lightning have their worst waypoint percentage of any opponent against the Wild. … Suter has scored four goals and 10 assists in his last 16 games.

Lightning: Complete a consecutive set on Friday in Winnipeg.

Wild: welcome the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Brian Hall, The Associated Press