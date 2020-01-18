Paris Hilton unveils private site in upcoming documentary

Pasadena, California – After tearing up her life for years, it’s hard to believe that the public doesn’t know much about Paris Hilton.

But wait, there is.

The 38-year-old celebrity, who is often referred to as famous for her celebrity, unveils a private page in “This is Paris”, a YouTube Originals documentary premiered in May.

“It’s very emotional, it’s very raw, it’s very authentic,” said an unusually dark and admittedly nervous Hilton on Saturday at a television critic meeting. “It’s basically my whole life.”

In the documentary, she speaks for the first time in public about events from her past and decisive moments in her life.

Emmy-winning director Alexandra Dean (“Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story”) initially rejected the project after seeing Hilton on countless magazine covers when she lived in Europe. Dean changed his mind after hearing a story that was described as a “heartbreaking trauma” with Hilton and is revealed in the film.

Hilton himself hesitated to talk about the project “because I wasn’t ready to show myself.”

Finally she agreed and the film team followed her around the world for a year.

“I’m talking about things that are very difficult to discuss,” said Hilton. “It was an amazing experience, but also very scary. When I first saw the film, I thought, “Can we cut this out?” I’m freaking out, but they have total control over the entire film. “

The documentary is about the time a teenage Hilton spent in an inpatient treatment center for teenagers in Utah who were experiencing emotional and behavioral difficulties.

Hilton’s only sister, Nicky Rothschild, rarely gives interviews, but agrees to attend. Her mother, Kathy Hilton, also appears.

“There are so many” yes “people and Nicky always tells me the truth,” said Hilton. “She is my best friend and my other half.”

Sometimes Hilton is as lonely privately as her public image portrays her as the life of every party and club where she works as a DJ. She also describes herself as shy, “which most people won’t believe,” she said.

“Growing up in Hollywood, it’s very difficult to trust people because you don’t know what their intentions are,” she said. “I’ve definitely been cheated a lot in my life. It made me the strong person I am today. I do not know that I will fully trust, but I am really happy in my life that I now have people in my circle that I really do. “

Hilton still feels the effect of the stupid blonde person she used in “The Simple Life”, the reality show that made her and Nicole Richie famous in 2003.

“I got involved in the joke. People thought I really was, ”said Hilton. “I was judged on a character I created early in my career, and now it’s really time for people to see who the real Paris is.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.