Paris Hilton sheds its famous Persona for YouTube documentary

Dana Pleasant / Getty Images for boohoo.com

Paris Hilton is ready for the world to find out who she really is.

In a new YouTube documentary This Is Paris, she casts the character she has created and reveals a whole new side to her, she said during a panel during the winter tour of the TV Critics Association on Saturday.

The film promises to reveal things about Hilton’s past that she had never revealed before, including a story about trauma that has not yet been made public and that Hilton did not discuss on the panel, but a sneak peek displayed in the room used ‘taken’.

She admitted she was nervous on stage and explained how when she was first approached about making the documentary, she didn’t even want to attend the meeting. But in the end she discovered a lot about herself in the process.

“Sometimes it gets lonely because I’m constantly everywhere, and I’ve been playing this character for so long,” she said. “And even during this movie I discovered a lot about myself and who I really am, and I want the world to see that, because there are many misconceptions and I am judged by a character I created early in my career.”

Hilton said that this project is “completely different” from everything else she has ever done, and that all she has done in the past was her character who started when she played in The Simple Life, where producers asked her to playing in the character of a girl who did not know what was going on.

“As is clear, I know what WalMart is,” said Hilton. “It was all about entertainment.”

She said she didn’t realize what a success the show would be, meaning she would have to keep playing that character over and over again. She also described herself as a “shy” person, and the character was “like a mask to hide behind.”

This Is Paris allows her to “pull back the curtain” for the woman behind that character, and she called it “a great experience, but also very scary.”

“It’s very emotional, it’s very raw, it’s very authentic, it’s actually all my life,” she said. “When people see me on the red carpet, they see the glamor of it, but in this film I really discuss things that I have never discussed before. They also show me as a businesswoman and what I have made and how hard I work with my rich, and people are really going to see who I really am. ”

Hilton acknowledged that she was often “betrayed” by people around her and that growing up in Hollywood is hard to trust. Her sister Nicky knows her better than anyone, she said, probably even better than she knows herself. Nicky is “very private,” Hilton said, but was willing to appear in the documentary.

“I think the experience made me so strong,” said Hilton. “I don’t know if I will fully trust it, but I am lucky in the life that I have people in my circle right now.”

Hilton says she’s ready to leave the persona, but maybe not completely.

For her panel, to promote a new YouTube series with David Blaine, Hilton acted as wizard for the wizard, and because she had to pull a wet card out of David Blaine’s mouth (which had just been sewn up), she uttered a well-timed, perhaps a little ironic, “Hot.”

According to YouTube’s description, the documentary “will reveal the hidden past of the international icon, while Paris speaks publicly for the first time about heartbreaking trauma and crucial moments in her early life that have forged who she is today.” While Paris confronts her past, this deeply immersive portrait reveals the woman behind the icon and sheds new light on our view of celebrity and the insta-fame culture that has helped create Paris. “

It will premiere in May on YouTube.