Paris Hilton says that she 'plays a character' throughout her career

You think you know it Paris Hilton? Have you bitten every season from “The Simple Life”, “My New BFF”, do you wear her perfume, do you have her music repetitive and do you play her deejay skills every weekend? Sorry, you still don’t know Paris.

That’s because, according to the heiress, she “played a character” throughout her career. That’s … uh, not hot?

“I knew what I was doing, but the whole world didn’t, so it was quite frustrating for me to be perceived that way because it’s not who I am at all,” Hilton said People of her breakthrough on ‘The simple life’. “But it was such a great and entertaining show that I would just see it as entertainment.”

And although she said that the “nasty” jokes were deeply incised at her expense at the time, she now understands more. “Of course I grew as a person,” she said. “But only to be judged and to have so many misconceptions based on a character I had thought up myself was frustrating.”

But of course it wasn’t all bad. “I made it into a huge brand,” she added. “So I don’t really regret it and I’m happy that people are finally going to see this movie.” And they will not see anything of that old person in it. In other words, nothing is “hot”.

The famous Hilton slogan is only a part of her famous character who is absent in her new YouTube documentary “This Is Paris.” The other part is apparently everything else.

“I’ve never done anything like this in my life,” Hilton said Deadline of the project. “In this film I discuss things that I have never discussed before. I hope people will see who I really am.”

“During this movie I discovered so much about myself that I didn’t even know it,” she continued. “It was almost like a therapeutic experience

According to the reality star, she has become more ‘raw’ and real in this film than she has ever been about her deepest thoughts and feelings, revealing more about herself than ever before.

“I was talking about things that are very difficult to talk about,” she said. “It was a great experience, but it was very scary. I was completely crazy.”

Hilton said she had given up complete control over this film, something she was initially reluctant to do, but it allowed this unfiltered and unprocessed look into her world.

“All I did before was that I was playing a character,” said Hilton. And she apparently played it so well that director Alexandra Dean initially also shunned the project, thinking that Hilton was “the original influencer who brought that influencer world on us.”

In all honesty, regardless of your thoughts about ‘influencer culture’, an investigation into its possible founder can be interesting. Moreover, the fact that Hilton was unfair in her online and on-screen character for 15 years does not necessarily make her different from many of the best influencers.

“I did a full 180,” Dean said of Hilton as the project came together. She compared the heiress of the hotel to Hedy Lamarr, the subject of one of her earlier films, known as a Hollywood star in the 1940s, but also a pioneering inventor who laid the foundation for Bluetooth technology.

You wonder what shocking revelations she revealed about Paris Hilton.

For 15 years we thought we knew who Paris Hilton was – even though we weren’t actually new “The Simple Life” at all, but it turned out we weren’t. In May, Hilton and Alexandra Dean hope to set the record straight by showing us “This Is Paris Hilton” on YouTube.

