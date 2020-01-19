Paris Hilton 'knew something the whole world didn't know'

Paris Hilton Image: Getty

Say what you want about heiress, fragrance mogul, reality TV star, and DJ Paris Hilton, but there are a few undeniable truths about them that need to be discussed.

The first was that her 2006 hit single “Stars are Blind” was absolutely positive. I mean, girlfriend calls the GODS in the first line of the song. And from there it only goes uphill. Similar to Paris, I don’t consider myself a singer, and a really accessible pop song to sing along to with the windows down made me feel like a cool girl with a hot summer romance when I was actually just a chubby boy who was very, very single was. This is an ally!

The second, third, and fourth truth is frankly best delivered by Paris itself, which recently shared some real revelations from the TV Critics Association’s * chefs * during a press tour event for its new YouTube documentary series This Is Paris.

Hilton told us about her experiences filming The Simple Life with Nicole Richie and brought us this gem:

“I knew what I was doing, but the whole world didn’t. It was kind of frustrating for me to be perceived that way because I am not who I am at all.” But it was such an amazing and entertaining show that I would only consider it entertainment. “

Did you hear this world Paris attracted us all and she was so interested in her craft that she’s been waiting to let us all in until now. She was also so entertained that she should even consider show entertainment.

You might think it is enough truth for one day to get the whole world to perceive you in a certain way, but not for Paris. It not only fooled the world, but is also jointly responsible for its creation.

People thought that’s exactly what I really was, and sometimes it’s annoying that people assume I am such a blonde airhead that I played on the show. But I also love to prove to people that they are wrong, and whenever they meet me in real life, they are always very surprised. I am glad to know that I have created something that has basically created a whole new generation of people. “

That’s right, she founded a whole new generation of people. They started right after her. Tragically, she never clarifies which generation she started with, but I would like to join her ranks if she allows me to.

The last truth that Paris brought is that at thirty-eight, she is ready to live her authentic truth.

“During this film, I discovered so much about myself that I didn’t even know it. It was almost like a therapeutic experience. My old personality was what I was when I started my brand. But now I want to show the real boss that I am. “

I would be personally horrified at what I would learn about myself if I were the subject of a documentary, but I am glad that it was a therapeutic experience for Paris. I am also pleased that she refers to her YouTube documentary as a film that she made three times during the press tour.

I’ve learned a lot from Paris over the years, but if I can learn an important lesson from this interview, it’s always your biggest fan.