Socialite Paris Hilton plans to set up its own production company.

Hilton said she was “definitely” considering her own television production company.

After her press tour, Winter TCA performed to promote “This Is Paris”, an original YouTube documentary that focuses on her life.

Paris Hilton decides to start its own production banner, Deets Inside

Hilton had several executive producer loans in the past.

The executive producer produced a 2018 Netflix social media documentary “The American Meme” and “Paris Hilton’s My New BFF”.

She has also worked as an executive producer for feature films such as “The Hottie & The Nottie” and “Pledge This”.

Hilton said it would continue to expand its brand and empire around the world.

She said: “I have 19 product brands, I just released my 25th fragrance, we have three more in the works. Last week I only made two music videos to be released in the coming months, going on tour and playing in Tomorrowland again as a DJ. “

“I have my own real estate, so I follow my family’s steps as well as technology, I have applications and other technical businesses and the world of virtual reality, and I write another book and act. I think I need some clones. “

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!