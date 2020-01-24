Paris Fashion Week: 4 beauty looks to fly on the SS20 ramps

As the new year is in full swing, just like the new decade, new trends are coming and it’s time to keep an eye out for the latest fashion, beauty and hair trends. 2019 was a big year for the fashion industry and paved the way for many new trends, reviving old classics and adding an extra edge to fashion predictions. Likewise, 2020 is considered a great year for fashion and started with Milan Fashion Week, followed by Paris Fashion Week; who saw and ended Jean Pau Gaultier’s career by presenting his latest collection.

As the new year is ready to pave the way for new trends and make room for some old ones, it is relevant to note that hair and beauty also play an imperative role in the fashion scene. From the main fashion shows, notably Erdem, Oscar de la Renta, JW Anderson and Maison Valentino, the best hairdressers have created looks that we will certainly see on the main street. From elegant updos on the sides, to shiny braids and trendy accessories, more than clothes, we think the hair is going to have a huge time this season. And that being said, we are bringing together some of the biggest and boldest looks to try this year.

1. The bigger the accessory, the better

Hair accessories can make or break your look! Too small and it will not report, too large and you could make the wrong type of statement. More than a few fashion houses have presented hair accessories as part of their collections at Paris Fashion Week and we are ready to try the look. From feathers to pearls, to pearls and inlaid stones, hair accessories have been seen in a range of materials contrasting with the spring-summer 2020 couture collections. Hair accessories are a good way to improve n no matter what look and you should definitely opt for this season.

2. Braids

The braids had a major moment on all the tracks of spring summer 2020 this season. From large rounded braids with ribbons to thin cornrows, the braids will be large. Braids can work particularly well in summer, because let’s face it, who wants to style hair in the heat. Braids can also add a youthful look to any face and also help control frizzy hair. Braids receive a wink from us this season!

3. Separation from the classical center

A neat and clean center divider can give any look a chic finish. Easy to do and effortless to style, the central separation gets a big green light from us. While Bottega Venetta opted for elegant center partings with textured hair, Chanel opted for center partings with flowing and loose locks. Many of you will already have natural midline separation, so little product will be needed to steal the look. If your natural parting doesn’t fall in the center, styling products and a little teasing can help create the central parting you’ll want to wear all season.

4. The wet look continues to reign supreme

It’s not the easiest look to take, but the wet look will certainly continue to prevail this season. The fresh out of the shower look has been around for a few seasons and will continue to do so for seasons to come. From Balmain to Versace to Salvatore Ferragamo; they all showed us super stylish wet looks on the ramp that can be recreated with a mouse at home. Try the look now.

After rounding off these four looks, it’s clear that hair trends for the coming year will get bigger and better. Let’s see what London and New York Fashion Week has in store for us!

.