Parineeti Chopra rolled on coronavirus ‘PSA’

Parineeti Chopra is currently shooting for her upcoming sports drama “Saina” and is currently in Lakshadweep. The actress receives flak for her “insensitive” post about coronavirus on Instagram.

The ‘Jabariya Jodi’ actress Parineeti Chopra recently flew to the tropical archipelago off the coast of Kerala. On Monday, the actress used the photo sharing app to warn people of the fear of the corona virus.

Parineeti posted a picture of herself with a face mask and wrote, “Sorry, but I think that’s the situation now. Stay safe, folks. 🤍 # Coronavirus # StaySafe”

In the pictures, she is wearing a white shirt, blue mom-fit jeans and a pair of fresh white sneakers. The actress can be seen flaunting her Louis Vuitton monogram bumbag while posing for the pictures. The “insensitive” post got a lot of backlash from the photo sharing app and Parineeti was rolled out for their PSA.

One user wrote: “Are you raising awareness of the virus or are you flaunting how cool you look with the mask?”

“You didn’t think this was tasteless at all? Real people get sick and die and you model a mask? If you want to do a PSA on safety, you can do it without doing three poses and without an LV belt bag,” wrote another.

Here is the post: