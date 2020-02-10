Parineeti Chopra did a photo shoot with a mask in the middle of the Coronavirus epidemic. Really.

While doctors and authorities around the world urged people to always wear masks when traveling at a time when the death toll in China due to the coronavirus epidemic increased to 908 and the number of confirmed cases increased by more than 40,000, you expect a certain sensitivity on social media.

Anyway. Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra decided instead to take a photo shoot on what looks like an airport, with a mask on.

In a recent post on social media, the actress wears a mask and poses for photos.

When she went to Twitter, she wrote: “Sad, but I think this is the case now. Stay safe guys. #Coronavirus #StaySafe. ‘

Sad, but I think this is the situation now. Stay safe guys. #Coronavirus #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/NHAgtMj5H0

– Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) 10 February 2020

Well, it turned out that Chopra’s ‘wishing’ toppled her when netizens were quick enough to remind her that ‘she didn’t have to do a photo shoot’.

You don’t need a photo shoot to tell people this, dear Bollywood ki 83B

– The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) 10 February 2020

pic.twitter.com/TCMcUqwwhX

– Counter Sadhu (@ SadhuMaharaj16) 10 February 2020

Because you didn’t have to do a photo shoot for this

– Silambarasu Sivakurunathan (@SilamSiva) 10 February 2020

Forbid God if any of your knowledge dies, you will do a photo shoot with a sad face in white saree and upload it on Twitter with the title Sad, but I think this is the case now. Stay safe guys.

– THE SKIN DOCTOR (@ theskindoctor13) 10 February 2020

Bollywood is more dangerous than #coronavirus.

– Amit Rajput (@AmitRana_) 10 February 2020

Is this photo shoot necessary in such a critical situation?

– Lalit Waykole (@ lswaykole07) 10 February 2020

It is not an N95 mask and the one you wear will protect you against a small amount of dust! Do you want to protect against #CoronaVirus for a suitable go

– iAmNandi (@Nandime) 10 February 2020

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that the UN health agency would send an international mission to China because it received a response from Beijing.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the team leader would leave early next week with the rest of the experts to follow.

The UN health agency said the number of coronavirus cases in China “stabilized”, which is “good news.”

However, it warned that it was too early to make predictions about whether the virus might have peaked.

