A couple in Australia took a modem for their vacations after their children refused to go with them.

Cassie and Chris Langan had planned a beach vacation to spend time with the family. But his children did not like the idea of ​​vacations and called him “boring.”

Then, the parents had a brilliant thought and said that if they refused to go, they would take the modem with them. Surprisingly, the children agreed and still did not go.

Later, Cassie and Chris took the modem with them on vacation. In addition, they clicked on images of the modem, on the beach, with seagulls, during lunch, on a swing, etc. and they uploaded everything to social networks.

Cassie wrote: “We asked our children if they would like to take a day trip to Warrnambool today and we found the answer” that’s so boring that I don’t want to go. ”

Then she added that she and Chris decided that instead of taking out three of their “ungrateful” children, they should let those who did not want to go, stay at home and take their most exhausted relative for a well deserved day out, that It turned out to be your modem!

He also said, along with the attached images, “Modem had a fantastic day without being used by children and it was lovely not to hear the constant disputes.”

Internet users could not stop applauding parents for their ingenuity. Up to 39,000 people had commented on this hilariously intelligent movement.

“Well played mom and dad, well played,” one person wrote.

