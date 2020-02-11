Parents, employees can consider the next superintendent for Roanoke City Schools

ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR) – Roanoke City Public Schools offer parents and employees the opportunity to provide feedback on their next superintendent.

The superintendent Dr. Rita D. Bishop announced her resignation in October 2019. She gave no reason to resign.

In a letter, she wrote about the success of her tenure, which began in 2007.

This year the district has eight non-accredited schools and a graduation rate of only 59.06 percent compared to today, where all schools are accredited and there is a 90 percent graduation rate.

Dr. Bishop will retire at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

In January, the Roanoke City School Board commissioned McPherson & Jacobson to search nationwide for the next superintendent.

The company will hold a series of stakeholder meetings to gather input. Here is the schedule:

Monday, February 10th – The consultants meet with specialist staff (teachers, library / media specialists, school advisors and advisory coordinators, social workers, teaching and support specialists, language pathologists, mentors / trainers, teaching coordinators, behavioral experts, sports directors and trainers) at the age of 4 in the cafeteria of the Patrick Henry High School.

An online survey will also be available from February 7th to 13th. The online survey in English and Spanish will be available from February 7th. More information can be found here.

