In the end, the infectious draw of “Parasite” won over the members of the Screen Actors Guild.

The cast of the South Korean film “Parasite” was honored at the SAG Awards on Sunday with the award for best set, making history the first foreign language film to win this award – a feat that opens the door.

“I am so honored to receive this award in front of actors as incredible as I admire. I will never forget this beautiful night, ”said a song actor, Song Kang Ho, through a translator.

Five members of the “Parasite” cast of 10 people accepted the award, while director Bong Joon Ho proudly recorded the public casting victory.

“Parasite” is only the second foreign language film nominated in the category. The first was “Life is Beautiful” from 1998.

Behind the scenes after their victory, actor Choi Woo Shik shared his hope of “seeing more foreign language films and Asian films” recognized. “

“Outside of us, there are so many legends in foreign countries,” he said.

Earlier in the night, the actors received a standing ovation from SAG members during the presentation of their film, suggesting that a big victory for the film could be in the cards.

The victory of “Parasite” closed an evening, failing which winners from various backgrounds. No actor of color has received an individual actor distinction.

“Parasite” is nominated for six Oscars, including that for the best photo.

The winding thriller is also the first South Korean film to be nominated for the best international film (previously best film in “foreign language”). He is considered a favorite in this category.