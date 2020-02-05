“Parasite” is suppressed by Oscars 2020 for racist reasons: “Foreign”

At this point, we can’t even say we’re surprised by Parasites Oscars 2020 voter behavior – but that doesn’t make it any less hideous. As is traditional, an anonymous member of the Academy of Arts and Sciences for Feature Films has informed The Hollywood Reporter of this year’s nominations and shared their personal recommendations for the best categories. But it’s her reflection on parasites – along with some other questionable views on Little Women and Marriage Story – that really frustrated readers.

We know that this year’s opinion of the Academy’s election committee came from 8,469 members of a woman who happens to be an actress herself. It also has some “brutally honest” perspectives, which justifies a nomination for “Best Picture”. This is actually just a code for rude and ultimately xenophobic opinions about a movie that doesn’t feature white American actors.

“Parasite is beautifully done,” she writes, “but it didn’t last a second time and I don’t think foreign films should be nominated for regular films.”

By differentiating Korean director Bong Joon Ho’s film from “normal” films, this Oscars voter suggests that it is an irregular appearance during the awards season. And we can guess exactly what she means by that: it’s not your cookie cutter # OscarsSoWhite variant. But it seems that these films are exactly in the alley of the voters.

When it comes to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – a film with white Hollywood men like Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio – she thinks that the performance was “complicated and stayed with me for longer”. In the meantime, other fairly complex films lost their appeal due to the fact that this woman apparently hangs on the idea of ​​American excellence.

She shares an American’s puzzling comments to the rest of the world: “I want an American director to win,” she writes, and “The Oscars is an American thing; English things win BAFTAs and the French vote for the French, and Quentin Tarantino should be honored for a great American film. “

As for other films made in America like Little Women and Harriet, she is frustrated by the cast: “I have no idea why they cast four British actresses to play American girls,” she says of Little Women, while ” I have won”. I don’t vote for [Harriets] Cynthia Erivo because I think they should have had an American actress to play Harriet [Tubman], not an English actress. “Welp.