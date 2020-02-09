“Parasite” dominated the Oscars on a historic night

The cast and creative team at “Parasite” accepted the award for best picture on Sunday, concluding a great night for the film and a significant night for global cinema.

“I think a very favorable moment in history is happening,” said producer Kwak Sin Ae about a translator.

She was not wrong. “Parasite” was awarded four prizes on Sunday evening, including a historic victory in one of the best pictures.

After speaking, Miky Lee, a Korean entertainment mogul, tried to turn the microphone, but the lights on the stage dimmed as the camera prepared to return to Jane Fonda, who would close the night.

But the audience protested and loudly asked the directors to turn the lights back on and let Lee speak.

You won and it was your turn.

The film’s Oscar campaign was similar. If at any point it looked like Parasite’s spotlight was going to dim, it would light up again – first a Palme d’Or prize, then a SAG prize for history, then a BAFTA prize and so on ,

In the end, the contagious turmoil surrounding South Korean film, which centers on two families on opposite sides of South Korea’s economic divide, turned out to be too powerful for Oscar competitors, including some of Hollywood’s most experienced filmmakers.

“Parasite” is the first non-English film and the first South Korean film to win the best picture at the Academy Awards. Only 11 non-English-language films have ever been nominated in this category.

It was also awarded the best director, the best international feature film and the best original screenplay.

“1917” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” were considered the main competition for the film. The question in the minds of many in Hollywood was whether the Academy would vote for these films – films that have been recognized in the past (a war episode and a film full of stars from a beloved director) – or for a filmmaker and honor less familiar with the mainstream.

With the victory for “Parasite”, the academy decided to honor a film that had not been awarded to any of the past 91 ceremonies.

It is a victory for a community that still cannot be seen – one that takes place in a year that has been criticized for the lack of individual candidates for color. (Only one actor of color – Cynthia Erivo, star of “Harriet” – was nominated in the main actor categories this year.)

Nancy Wang Yuen, sociologist and author of “Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism,” previously told CNN that “Parasite” with the best picture could create opportunities for Asian-American actors who find it difficult to do their job in the US market to recognize award ceremony. (For example, “Crazy Rich Asians”, a box office success and a milestone for the Asian representation, but unsuccessful in applying for Oscars recognition.)

“I think the fact that Americans in Asia are” parasite “is because we still don’t even see ourselves in dramatic leading roles,” she said. “The more Asians are successful on the international stage, the more opportunities open up for Asian-American actors in Hollywood.”

The victory was celebrated on social media.

Sandra Oh, who presented on Sunday evening, said: “Congratulations @ParasiteMovie So proud to be Koreans.”

“The game has changed,” wrote actor Lewis Tan. “I’m in tears. It’s historic.”

Kim’s Convenience actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee added: “Watch all these Koreans on stage at the #Oscars. So proud that my heart is bursting.”