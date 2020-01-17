“Chipta chipta nahi … 36 aayengi, 36 jayengi, teri wali teri mummy layegi (Do not get too close … many girls come and go in your life but the one for you will be your mom’s choice)”, Said Cattily, Paras Chhabra’s mother, shortly after entering “Bigg Boss 13 home”, in a brutal sneer at her son’s growing tenderness towards co-candidate Mahira Sharma.

Ruby Chhabra is among the relatives who visit the competitors of the season as part of the current “family week”. In a new promotional clip of the show, she is seen expressing her dismay at the public demonstration of the son’s affection for Mahira in the last few episodes.

Ruby is also seen saying to Paras in Hindi: “With what energy did you come here? You were here (gestures to suggest a high position) and after becoming a godfather (in Mahira), you came here (gestures to suggest that his level has disappeared “Don’t be a godfather. People say” since he (Paras) joined Mahira, he has come down “. Get into your game.”

In Thursday’s episode of Colors, Mahira’s mother Sania Sharma also expressed concern over the closings the roommates share.

Sania jokingly asked Paras if she could slap him, then warned him to stop kissing her daughter because she didn’t like it at all.

.