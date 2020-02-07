Panthers will ‘explore trading options’ for Cam Newton

Bob Donnan-VS Sport TODAY

The Carolina Panthers heralded a new era when they hired Matt Rhule as head coach. Now, as the organization considers its future, the Panthers are said to be exploring this season’s trading in Cam Newton.

Newton, who underwent surgery to tackle a Lisfranc problem, missed 14 games last season and turns 31 for the 2020 season. The Panthers are focused on making moves that fit into the team’s long-term plans and, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who will cause them to explore potential trading options for Newton out of season.

The Panthers probably wait until Newton is healthy and can prove that he is 100 percent for the new season. Once that happens, there are several teams that are perfectly suited for a potential trade. Although Newton is concerned about sustainability, he posted a 94.2 quarterback rating in 2018 and remains one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the NFL when he is healthy.

Carolina was able to trade his star quarterback and get several treks in return. It would allow the front office to set up a quarterback in 2020 or they could rebuild the coming season in an attempt to land Trevor Lawrence next year.

More changes are coming to Carolina under Rhule and ownership showed their confidence in him for the future with a seven-year contract. Although Newton has meant a lot to the Panthers, it may be in everyone’s interest to keep this season out of season.