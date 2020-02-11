Panther’s owner openly asks if Cam Newton is healthy

Jeremy Brevard-USA Sport TODAY

The owner of New Carolina Panthers, David Tepper, is not someone around. He has been much more open than the former Panthers owner, Jerry Richardson.

Sometimes that can be seen as a problem. This is one of those times.

By talking about the status of the injured former NFL MVP Cam Newton at the Panthers, Tepper offered a fairly interesting take. It contained a question to which he should already have the answer.

Owner Panthers David Tepper on Cam Newton: “There are many different things that can happen, but is he healthy first?” Tell me that and then we can talk. “

– Joe Person (@josephperson) 11 February 2020

Last season Newton missed all but two matches with a Lisfranc injury. That was after he had an off-shoulder shoulder operation. How in the world do the Panthers not know if their quarterback is healthy?

The background here is that Carolina has reportedly placed Newton in the trading block. Recent suggestions conclude that it will be traded for some time in March.

We have no idea whether hiring former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule changes the dynamics here. What we do know is that Rhule itself was not exactly open about the process.

Newton, 30, enters the last year of his contract. He is set to count $ 21.1 million against the cap.

Based on what Tepper had to say, Newton will collect that check with another team.