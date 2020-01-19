Panthers defeat Red Wings 4-1 for 4-game streak

DETROIT – Evgenii Dadonov and Mark Pysyk scored late in the first period and the Florida Panthers then beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night.

Aleksander Barkov of Florida restored a two-goal lead with 6:55 remaining. Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves for the Panthers, who won a four-season season record.

Detroit has lost four straight games, giving the once-proud franchise a 12-33-4 NHL record this season.

Dylan Larkin scored the 100th goal of his career with the Red Wings and Jimmy Howard stopped 34 shots.

Larkin’s goal brought Detroit closer to a goal early in the second period, but the offensively-challenged team could not get closer.

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bobrovsky looked lively and seemed to finish the match in good health. The two were good signs for a team that will be without goalkeeper Chris Driedger for several weeks with what is supposed to be a groin injury.

Howard stopped the first 12 shots he faced before Florida scored on two of its last four shots in the first period.

Dadonov scored with 2:45 left in the opening period and Pysyk scored 1:25 later, giving the Panthers a 2-0 lead.

Larkin scored 5:15 in the second period, taking advantage of the open ice after coming out of the penalty box and Darren Helm’s long pass which prepared him for a breakaway.

The Red Wings had an additional skater for the fifth time at the start of the third and failed to take advantage, getting a single shot on Bobrovsky.

Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

Detroit had another power play in the middle of the third, but canceled it 21 seconds later when Larkin was called to trip.

Shortly after, Bobrovsky halted Frans Nielsen’s breakout and rebound attempt. A few seconds later, Howard made a stop when Barkov was alone in front of him with a chance to restore a two-goal lead.

Florida continued on the power play with more than seven minutes to go and took advantage 15 seconds later. Barkov redirected the puck out of Keith Yandle’s pass which was intentionally wide of the net.

Denis Malgin scored a goal in an empty net with 1:48 remaining, increasing the Panthers by three goals.

NOTES

Red Wings C Frans Nielsen left with a lower body injury in the second period. … Bobrovsky missed the previous two games with an upper body injury. … Detroit has a losing streak of at least four games for the fifth time this season. … Dadonov has a top of 21 goals.

NEXT

Panthers: play in Minnesota Monday night.

Red Wings: play Colorado on Monday night.

Larry Lage, Associated Press