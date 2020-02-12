Panthers can be a ‘sleeping team’ for Philip Rivers?

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sport

After saying goodbye to the Los Angeles Chargers, quarterback Philip Rivers becomes one of the best free-agent quarterbacks out there. Although he has many suitors this season, the Carolina Panthers are said to be a surprising option to sign Rivers.

The Buccaneers of Tampa Bay and the Colts of Indianapolis are expected to strongly push the Qu Bowl quarterback. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com, however, shared on the podcast of Ian Rapoport that the Panthers can be a sleeper to land Rivers.

A possible move would certainly mean the end of an era for Cam Newton in Carolina. The star quarterback is reportedly on the trading block and Panthers owner David Tepper recently doubted Newton’s health.

The Panthers were able to trade in Newton for draws and then use their first round pick to deploy Justin Herbert or possibly focus on Jalen Hurts in the second round. It would give attacking coordinator Joe Brady time to develop the rookie, while Rivers is on the field to help the team compete with an attack that could win in 2020.

Tampa Bay and Indianapolis are likely to remain the favorites to sign Rivers. If the Panthers want it, their attack can be perfect for the 38-year-old quarterback to end his career with a number of large numbers.