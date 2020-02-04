Panther spotted in the Udaipur city palace, officials use goat to lure the animal

Forest officials have placed a cage near the crystal gallery in which a goat is placed to lure him.

updated:February 4, 2020, 11:00 AM IST

Photo: Flickr / Güldem Üstün

Panther panic grabbed the palace in Udaipur on Monday after it had been reported in the palace since Sunday evening, completely stopping the tourist movement in the palace.

According to Rajkumar Singh, CCF, Wildlife: “The panther entered the palace in the late night hours of Sunday and entered a gallery. A security guard saw the panther’s glimpse and immediately closed the gallery door to make sure he didn’t go to come outside.”

Forest officials were immediately called and they have been camping in the palace since Sunday evening, but the panther still needs to be caught, he added.

In the meantime, the tourist movement has stopped in the palace, officials confirmed.

The forest officials tried to calm the panther, but failed in all his efforts because the panther was at a far distance.

Now forest officials have placed a cage near the crystal gallery in which a goat has been placed to lure him.

All their eyes were on panther movements until the moment of submitting a report.

It must be arranged here that the panther Jaipur came back a few days ago and pressed panic buttons in the city. in this case panther was seen at the plush location in Narayan Niwas Palace and SMS school.

