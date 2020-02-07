Panic purchase of supplies in Hong Kong

HONG KONG – Infertile supermarket shelves and signs with the text ‘not in stock’.

The large panic purchases of supplies such as toilet rolls and rice have been hit in Hong Kong, a domino effect of the virus outbreak on mainland China.

Despite government assurances that there is no need to worry, panicky Hong Kong customers are worried that the city’s efforts to fight the spread of the virus may cause a shortage of supplies.

Shoppers who were waiting in line at a pharmacy in central Hong Kong on Friday to buy tissue paper said they felt obliged to stock up.

“I have friends who couldn’t get it, so I help them buy it,” said one of the buyers, an accountant who only gave her last name, Yeung. “But I don’t know why there are rumors that there is no paper tissue, so everyone is worried.”

The lines outside the stores and the emptying of the shelves come despite the government’s insistence that the virus control measures will not disrupt cross-border cargo from mainland China, which supplies many of the perishable goods and other supplies of Hong Kong.

A government statement blamed panic on Wednesday for “the malicious act of spreading rumors when the city fights the disease.”

“There is no shortage of food. There are sufficient stocks of basic food, including rice and pasta. The audience doesn’t have to worry, “it said.

The Hong Kong Food Council said in the same way that virus control measures have not had a major impact on the supply of rice, vegetables and other staples.

The government plans to quarantine all people arriving from the mainland for 14 days, but has left two land border control posts open.

