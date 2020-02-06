Panic hits Bengaluru residents as a four-story building that dangerously tilts to the left

None of the residents of the residential building on Vinayaka Nagar Street reported injured.

The sloping building reminded a lot of the leaning tower of Pisa | Credit: Twitter

Residents of a four-story building in Bengaluru were left ‘shaken’ after the building began to tilt, causing chaos on Wednesday morning.

The residential building, located on Vinayaka Nagar Street in Hebbal Kempapura, began to shake and tilt violently. Images of the building, built five years ago, tilted diagonally to the left, went viral on social media because of the similarity with the leaning tower of Pisa.

All residents in the building – which consists of eight apartments and about two dozen residents – were able to safely evacuate the building without injury.

According to a Times of India report, residents of around 30 buildings in the area have been asked to temporarily leave their properties.

Authorities suspect illegal construction on a plot behind the building as the reason for the damage. The owner of the plot has been detained by the Bengaluru police in connection with the case. The man had not received prior permission to build on the plot.

The report quoted that while he was getting earth excavated on the plot with the help of a JCB, a bar hit the building that tipped over and caused damage to the ground.

