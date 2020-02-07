The results showed that pangolines are a potential intermediate host of the novel coronavirus, Liu said, adding that the study will help prevent and fight the epidemic and provide a scientific reference for wildlife policy.

Shen Yongyi, a professor at the university and a member of the research team, said previous research had shown the new corona virus to come from bats. However, since the virus spread in winter, it was unlikely that humans would have been directly infected by bats that were hibernating.

“So our job is to find the intermediate host that bridges bats and humans,” said Shen.

Shen said there are usually several intermediate hosts, and psoriasis could only be one of them.

“On the one hand, we hope that this result will warn people against avoiding wild animals. On the other hand, we would like to share it with research fellows in the hope of working together to find other possible intermediate hosts to promote the epidemic of prevention and control,” said he.