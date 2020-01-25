Panga Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut Film collects 2.7 crores INR

Kangana Ranaut’s latest film, Panga, hit theaters Friday, January 24. The film opened with a collection of INR 2.7 crore. Report on box office figures, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​wrote on Twitter: “#Panga records a low total on day 1 … Gathering momentum towards evening shows in some multiplexes, but occupancy in the multiplexes of cities of levels 2 and 3 remained lackluster … A strong word of mouth should ensure growth on days 2 and 3 … Fri 2.70 cr. #India biz. “

Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, was released on 1,450 screens in India and on 450 screens abroad, for a total of 1,900 screens worldwide. He collides at the box office with Varun Dhawan and Street Dancer 3D by Shraddha Kapoor, who plays on 4370 screens around the world.

Panga also stars Jassie Gill and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. In the film, Kangana tries out the role of a 32-year-old Kabadi player who tries to make a comeback in the sport.

The film can be picked up at the box office because it has received many positive reviews from critics. Nairita Mukherjee, in her review of the film for India Today, wrote: “A little voluntary suspension of disbelief, a lot of that welfare factor that comes from watching an underdog victory, Panga wonderfully delivers highs. You leave the theater feeling full, happy, not because of the extra butter on the popcorn. ”

Critic Ambica Sachin wrote in the Khaleej Times: “Panga is an engaging and inspiring tale of a woman’s attempt to regain her identity in a world that is content to relegate her as a mere wife and mother. And for most women, it is clearly not enough. Watch Panga if you like slice of life movies with a hint of everyday humor. “

