Pang vs Varun Dhawan Street Dancer 3D by Kangana Ranaut: which would you choose?

1. Disparate genres, parallel lines: Panga is a sports film directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari which excels in probing the dreams and aspirations of small towns. His first and second films Nil Batte Sannatta and Bareilly Ki Barfi both worked in their given area of ​​performance. On the other hand, Kangana’s solo heroine movies haven’t really worked since Tanu Weds Manu and Queen. The fiascos in the title roles supported by the author include Simran, Rajjo and Revolver Rani.

2. Credible places against Aspirational: Street Dancer is a dance film. Remo d’Souza is as much the master of the dance genre as Ashwiny Tiwari is the queen of romantic comedies in small towns. While Panga is located in the dusty heart, Street Dancer travels to chic and whimsical places, including London. Street Dancer is clearly the more glamorous of the two films.

3. Natural versus cultivated: Varun Dhawan who plays a dancer in Street Dancer is a dancer of natural origin. He doesn’t have to make an effort to look convincing as a dancer. On the other hand, Kangana who plays a kabaddi player is not a natural kabaddi player. She must make an effort to look like one. The effort shows.

4. Desh Bhakti Element: Since these are outings for Republic Day, a strong patriotic sequence runs through the two films. Varun Dhawan wants to dance for his country and the country against which he is at war is Pakistan until… .chang on… ‘India’ Varun falls in love with ‘Pakistan’ Shradha Kapoor.We Veer-Zara on the dance floor at the box- Indian office? Panga, for its part, is based on the Indian national game Kabaddi. How much more patriotic can he become?

5. Hero, Aur Kya? … While Street Dancer has Prabhudheva as a side attraction for the face-to-face of the central dance Varun-Shradha, Panga has a very strong supporting cast in Jassi Gill, playing the incredibly favorable husband of the female hero Kabbadi who, like Anand Tiwari in Chhappak, or like Nitesh Tiwari in the life of director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, prepares breakfast for his son while his wife romances the akhada. Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha also play strong supporting roles in Panga. The cast looks like Panga is much more interesting.

So what will be Republic Day? The Indo-Pak dance movements of Varun-Shradha or Kangana combating sexism, ageism and other gender-related prejudices on the field of kabaddi?

