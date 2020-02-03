Panasonic April-December operating profit affected by China sales

Panasonic has maintained its full-year guidance despite the worsening coronavirus outbreak in China

Panasonic announced on Monday that operating profit fell 18 percent between April and December due to lower sales in China, but the annual forecast remained intact despite the fatal outbreak of the corona virus.

The Japanese consumer electronics giant announced that its nine-month sales fell 5.4 percent to 5.76 trillion yen ($ 53.04 billion) as the weakness of the Chinese market also affected the company’s performance Japan put pressure on.

“Domestic sales decreased mainly due to sluggish sales of electromechanical control units due to the deteriorating market conditions in China,” said Panasonic.

Sluggish sales of television sets and products for the automotive industry also detracted from overall sales.

With lower sales, the company’s operating profit decreased to 240.67 billion yen, while net income increased to 178.15 billion yen, thanks to an increase of 2.6 percent, mainly due to lower income taxes.

The company stuck to its full year forecast that net profit would decrease 29.6 percent to 200 billion yen and operating profit for sales of 7.7 trillion yen would decrease 27.1 percent to 300 billion yen by 3. 8 percent, unchanged.

The unchanged forecast comes despite the impact of the new corona virus, which brought markets to their knees and forced manufacturers to keep plants shut.

Panasonic did not refer to the breakout in its profits.

Honda’s net profit declined by 19% in the first half of the year, and the forecast for the full year fell

© 2020 AFP

Quote:

Panasonic’s operating profit from April to December impacted by sales in China (2020 February 3)

accessed on February 3, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-panasonic-april-december-profit-china-sales.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.