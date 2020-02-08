Pamela Anderson’s 12-day marriage was ended by text message

Sometimes it’s just easier to send an SMS.

Pamela Anderson spent just five days with Jon Peters as a newlywed before the film producer turned off the whole thing last month by sending a message from his cell phone, according to US Weekly.

The iconic bomb, 52, was away from her husband in her home in Canada for almost half of their 12-day marriage when he informed her that their “beautiful amazing love party” had run its course.

“This whole marriage thing … scared me,” read the text.

“It made me realize that at the age of 74 I need a simple, peaceful life and not an international love affair,” the message continued. “That’s why I think the best thing we can do is go away for a few days and maybe you should go back to Canada, we did it. The world knows we did it and I think we now have to go our own way I hope you can forgive me. “

It was reported that the official paperwork was never completed to legalize their union.

The couple – who had become friends after a meeting at Playboy Mansion in the 1980s – married at a ceremony on January 20 at Shutters on the Beach hotel in Santa Monica, California.

“I am moved by the warm welcome from Jon and my union,” Anderson said in a statement announcing their split on February 1 to The Hollywood Reporter.

‘We would be very grateful for your support, because we take some time off to re-evaluate what we want from life and from each other. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have decided to postpone the formalization of our marriage certificate and to put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy. ”

According to US Weekly, Jon ended his text message by saying that he wants to be in her life forever and still wants her to play a role in a movie called “Private Dancer.”

This was the fifth marriage for both.

Jon was previously married to Henrietta Zampitella, actress Lesley Ann Warren and producers Christine Forsyth-Peters and Mindy Peters. He has three children.

Pamela was previously married to Tommy Lee with whom she shares her two children Brandon [23] and Dylan [22].

She married and divorced Kid Rock in 2006. She married Rick Soloman twice in 2007 and in 2013, both ending in divorce.

