Pamela Anderson writes about betrayal and lies after Ex claims to have paid her debt

Pamela Anderson posted a cryptic message that many have interpreted as a reaction to ex-husband Jon Peters’s claim that she only married him to pay off her debts.

The “Baywatch” aluminum, 52, whose marriage to the Hollywood producer lasted only 12 days, tweeted and then deleted a poem about people who “spread lies in the press.”

According to Yahoo!, the since-deleted tweet read:

It is difficult

to know what to do

when people start spreading lies

in the press ..

the damage

is ready –

I hope people understand

where it comes from –

I do not want it

to defend myself

it only attracts more attention –

feed the problem – #ego.

Anderson also shared a message about feeling betrayed on her Instagram stories that some believed to point to the drama.

“We all get our share in this crazy world,” she wrote. “As long as we struggle, we live. As long as we recognize insanity, we are healthy. It is better to be betrayed than not to trust, better to be disappointed than not to love.”

“Don’t even run in pain, just face it and let it be and it will disappear,” she continued. “And we will have grown to the next level.”

TooFab has contacted Pamela Anderson representatives to clarify her messages on social media.

Both messages came after Peters, a famous hair stylist who became a film producer, claimed that Page six that he has paid off part of the debts of the ‘broke’ actress and called himself an ‘old fool’.

“I dropped everything for Pam,” said Peters. “She had almost $ 200,000 in bills and couldn’t pay it so I paid it and this is the thanks I get. There is no fool like an old fool.”

“If she meant checking – I have … paid her bills since she was broke,” he added in response to an Anderson source claiming she found him checking. “I bought her a completely new wardrobe.”

The couple married on January 20 and had only spent five days together as newlyweds before Peters finished the whole thing with an SMS, according to US Weekly.

Anderson loved her husband in her home in Canada for nearly half of their 12-day marriage when he informed her that their “beautiful amazing love party” had ended.

“This whole marriage thing … scared me,” read the text.

“It made me realize that at the age of 74 I need a simple, peaceful life and not an international love affair,” the message continued. “That’s why I think the best thing we can do is go away for a few days and maybe you should go back to Canada, we did it. The world knows we did it and I think we now have to go our own way I hope you can forgive me. “

There was no divorce because it was reported that the official paperwork was never completed to legalize their union.

The couple – who had become friends after a meeting at Playboy Mansion in the 1980s – married at a ceremony on January 20 at Shutters on the Beach hotel in Santa Monica, California. It marked the fifth marriage for both Anderson and Peters.

