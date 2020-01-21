So fun for that Pamela Anderson and his new wife!

The 52-year-old Hollywood icon has married a longtime movie and TV producer Jon Peters on Monday at a low key, private ceremony in Malibu, according to The Hollywood Reporter. And while this is Pam’s fifth wedding – and the fifth for Peters, well – it sure seems like these two are in history together!

Talking to THR on Tuesday about the marriage – and even more so, his long-standing desire to marry Pam – the 74-year-old Peters is not ashamed of recounting history here. In fact, to hear him talk, it was as if the two were meant to be together one day, no matter how long they waited:

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an actress. She has never shone in a real way. There is more to her than meets the eye, or I do not love her. There are beautiful girls everywhere. I can choose, but – for 35 years – I just wanted Pamela. She made me go wild – in a good way. She inspired me. I protected her and treated her the way she deserved. “

Awww! That’s so true, sweet!

Pam has no shortage of marriage history in her past, of course, with the two unions Rick Solomon (2007 and 2014), his short-term time included Kid Rock (2006 – 2007), and her embarrassing first marriage rocking Tommy Lee, from 1995 – 1998. She has two adult children, 23 years old Brandon and 22 years old Dylan, both with Lee way back when.

Recently, she has been dating and living with a French soccer star Fair Rami, though that relationship has been stuck in the midst of major, disturbing controversies. Now, though, it appears that she’s ready to go ahead and adjust to married life once with Peters, who is a major Hollywood standard behind the scenes, doing projects like Barbra Streisand1976 version of A Star Was Born. And yes, as we mentioned, he was hit four times; he has three adult children from previous marriages.

Ironically, Anderson and Peters first met at Playboy Mansion in the 1980s, and he helped launch his career first at Home Improvement, and later on Baywatch. Sometime in the early 90s he proposed to her, but he said no; he told her after ‘for 30 years, the difference in our age doesn’t mean so much,’ and, well, here we are! Amazing!

To help celebrate the wedding and their love, Pam also gave a THR poem, writing about Jon (below):

“Jon is the original ‘bad guy’ of Hollywood –

nothing compares –

I love him so much like family.

His life scares me.

So much for a woman like me.

Now I see a lot of life

and realize ..

She was already there.

Don’t disappoint me –

I’m ready now

at

he’s ready –

Us

understand

and respect each other –

We love each other

without conditions. –

I am a lucky girl. –

Proof

God has a plan “

All right!

In fact, we’re just glad they are happy and in love, no matter how long it takes.

Seriously, good for both of you! Congrats !!!

