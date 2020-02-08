Pamela Anderson ‘dumped by husband Jon Peters per text’

Pamela Anderson’s marriage to Jon Peters was reportedly terminated by text (Photo: Getty / Twitter)

Allegedly Pamela Anderson was dumped by text message by her husband Jon Peters.

The Baywatch star, 52, announced that she had parted with the A Star Is Born producer last week – 12 days after they were married in secret.

Jon would have told her to go their “separate ways” and admitted that he was “afraid” of “this entire marital problem.”

The 74-year-old, who first dates back to the 1980s, apparently said he wants a “quiet life” and “no international love affair.”

Jon texted Pamela to end things because she doesn’t like talking on the phone, RadarOnline claimed.

“Dear Pammy. The past nine days have been a wonderful, wonderful love party, “he reportedly wrote to the model on January 31.

Jon reportedly said “the whole marriage thing scares me” (photo: Northcliffe Collection)

“What I realized is that we are really good friends and have been around for a long time. This entire marriage to lawyers, debts … scared me.

“It made me realize that at 74 I need a simple, peaceful life and not an international love affair.”

Jon reportedly continued: “That’s why I think the best thing we can do is go away for a few days and maybe you should go back to Canada. We did it. The world knows we did it and I think we must go our own way now. “

Pamela reportedly said, “I forgive you” with a kissing face emoji.

It has also been claimed that the marriage of the estranged couple was never really legal because they had not completed their papers

They first went back in the 1980s (photo: Getty)

Pammy spent half of their marriage at her home in Canada and only spent five days with Jon, according to Radar.

Metro.co.uk has contacted Pamela representatives for comments.

Pamela announced last Saturday that she and Jon “mutually decided” not to formalize their marriage certificate and that they took the time to “re-evaluate what we want from life and each other.”

More: Entertainment



She told The Hollywood Reporter: “I am moved by the warm welcome from Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support, because we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from each other.

“Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have decided to postpone the formalization of our marriage certificate and to put our faith in the process.

“Thank you for respecting our privacy.”





Do you have a showbiz story?

If you have a story about celebrities, videos or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our page. “Send” to visit – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island fans are convinced that Shaughna Phillips has left the show while Callum recovers with Molly

MORE: Bradley Walsh makes us cry with the world’s best tribute to his son Barney: “You are my hero”