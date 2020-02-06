Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters end the marriage after only 12 days

If you bought a gallon of milk two weeks ago, it probably lasted longer than the marriage of Anderson and Peter. Former Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson and film producer Jon Peters broke up after 12 days of marriage.

On January 20, the film mogul and actor icon secretly married in Malibu, California. The couple met over 30 years ago and worked with the Playboy magazine.

“There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have made my choice, but for 35 years I only wanted Pamela. It makes me wild – in a good way. It inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated, ”Peters told The Hollywood Reporter.

Anderson’s social media team decided yesterday to upload an old selfie of hers, with a quote about the traps and struggles of love.

Peters will be credited with the start Barbra StreisandCareer in the 1970s. After the production of A Star Is Born, Peters produced other cult films of the last century such as Caddyshack and Jack NicholsonIs Batman.

At the age of 23, Anderson started modeling for Playboy magazine. She saw her biggest role in the 90s when she was one of the main characters in Baywatch. Last year it was reported that Anderson was with an international refugee and Wikileaks founder. Julian Assange.

For Anderson and Peters, this marriage is the fifth divorce. In the past, Anderson dated celebrities like Tommy Lee, children skirt and Rick Salomon,