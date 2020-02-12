Palm desert keeping open house on new voting system

news

Palm Desert City officials are scheduled to host an open house today to highlight upcoming changes to the city’s elections and to give residents the opportunity to talk about new borough boundaries.

A similar event in the city took place in mid-January.

In December last year, the city council approved a settlement resulting from a lawsuit filed by plaintiffs alleging that the city’s general electoral system violated California’s voting law by preventing Latino residents from voting for candidates of their choice. 2019 census data show that 25.5% of the population of Palm Desert is Hispanic or Latino.

The settlement contained a language that significantly changed the city elections by creating two districts.

As of November, a member of the city council will be elected to the five-seat city council in a district in the city center in which around 20% of the city’s population lives. Another suburb comprises 80% of the population, from which four councilors are selected.

The California Voting Rights Act, signed in 2002, urges cities to switch to district elections if that would affect a protected class’s ability to vote for candidates of their choice or otherwise affect the outcome of an election. ”

The open day starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Palm Desert Community Center, 43930 San Pablo Ave. Food, childcare and Spanish translation are offered.

