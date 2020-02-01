Palestinian leaders have broken all ties with Israel and the US in response to the Trump peace plan

The Palestinian Authority has broken all ties with Israel and the US after rejecting Donald Trump’s peace plan in the Middle East.

President Mahmoud Abbas said it would be “no relationship” with the two countries since he reiterated his “complete” rejection of the American leader’s proposal calling for a demilitarized Palestinian state with borders drawn to meet the Israeli security needs.

The US President’s peace plan, which he unveiled Tuesday, would give Palestinians limited self-government in parts of the occupied West Bank, while allowing Israel to annex all its settlements there and preserve almost all of East Jerusalem.

At a one-day emergency day meeting of the Arab League in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Saturday, Mr. Abbas said, “We have informed the Israeli side … that there will be no relations with them and the United States at all, including security ties.”

There were no immediate comments from American or Israeli officials.

Abbas said he had refused to accept Mr. Trump’s phone calls and messages, or even to view a copy of the plan, “because I know he would use it to say he had consulted us.”

“I will never accept this solution,” he said. “I do not want to include in my history that I have sold Jerusalem.”

He said he remained committed to ending Israeli control over occupied Palestinian territory and establishing a state with its capital in East Jerusalem.

But the Palestinians refused to accept the US as the sole mediator in negotiations with Israel, he added.

Abbas said he would go to the United Nations Security Council and international and regional organizations to “explain our position”.

The head of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, said that Mr. Trump’s proposal revealed a “sharp turn” in the long-standing US foreign policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“This twist does not help to achieve peace and a just solution,” he added.

Mr Aboul-Gheit called on the two parties to negotiate to reach a “satisfactory solution for both”.

In a statement from the Arab League, Mr. Trump was described as “a new setback for the peace efforts of three decades”.

It said Arab foreign ministers “reject the US-Israeli deal of the century because it did not meet the minimum rights and ambitions of the Palestinian people”.

It mentioned the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative as an Arab settlement accepted for the conflict. That proposal offered Israel normal ties with the Arab states in exchange for the Palestinian state on the territory occupied by Israel in 1967.

Trump unveiled his own long-awaited peace plan in Washington during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The proposal would allow Israel to annex all its settlements in the West Bank – which the Palestinians and most of the international community consider illegal – as well as the Jordan Valley, which represents about a quarter of the West Bank.

In exchange, the Palestinians would get the state in Gaza, scattered chunks from the West Bank and some neighborhoods on the outskirts of Jerusalem, all connected by a new network of roads, bridges and tunnels.

An emergency meeting of the Arab League is being held to discuss the American proposal (AFP / Getty)

Israel would control the borders and airspace of the state and maintain the general security authority.

Critics of the proposals say that this would rob the Palestinian state of any significance.

The plan would also abolish the right of return for Palestinian refugees displaced by the 1948 war and their descendants, an important Palestinian claim.

The whole agreement would depend on the disarming Hamas rulers and other armed groups, something that they have always resolutely rejected.

Ambassadors from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Oman attended the unveiling of Mr. Trump’s plan.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Arab states that are close American allies, said they appreciated Mr. Trump’s efforts and called for renewed negotiations without commenting on the content of the plan.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.

