Pakistan’s Naseem Khan is the youngest player to grab a test hat trick

Rawalpindi: Pakistan’s youthfully fast bowling feeling, Naseem Shah, was the youngest player on Sunday to score a hat-trick in test cricket history when he suffered an impressive defeat against Bangladesh on the third day of the first game.

Bangladesh, which had 212 runs in the first innings after beating Pakistan for 445 in the second session, was rocked by Naseem in the 41st round of his second essay when he beat Najmul Hossain Shanto (38), Tajiul Islam (0 ) and Mahmudullah dismissed (0) on consecutive deliveries.

The 16-year-old youngster had previously held on to Shanto and Islam with quick transitions, and drove the experienced Mahmudullah on Haris Sohail’s hands during the second slip to complete his hat-trick and finish with impressive numbers of 4 for 26.

In the last session, Bangladesh fell from 124 to 126 (6) to end the day. 86 runs were required to avoid the third consecutive loss at Test Cricket.

Naseem, who defeated debutant Saif Hassan (16) and caught up with his hat trick, will celebrate his 17th birthday on February 15.

The young man, who made his test debut in Australia last year, also shot a five in his last test in Karachi against Sri Lanka in December.