Pakistani veteran actor Tanveer Jamal directs new film, Japanese Connection

Pakistani veteran actor Tanveer Jamal is making an action movie called Japanese Connection. Talk to Masala! Tanveer Jamal revealed that 30% of this film has already been shot in Pakistan while the remaining 70% will be shot in Japan in late February and early March of this year. He further stated that it was a film about the drug mafia and that it contained several action sequences which resulted in a high budget.

“We have to shoot some high-end cars like Mercedes and Jaguar exploded and also intensive use of VFX. Therefore, the budget for this film exceeds 70 million rupees.”

The Japanese connection is written, produced and directed by Tanveer Jamal himself. Japanese Connection has 2 couples, namely Nayab Khan, Humayun Ashraf, Maira Khan and Taifoor Khan. The film also includes prominent names such as Ghana Ali, Marina Khan and Nida Mumtaz among others in the supporting cast.

Japanese Connection offers 3 songs including a sizzling item number. Talking to actress Masala Nayab Khan said she was intrigued by this project because it was an action film, which is rare in the Pakistani industry. “Second, after working in Canada and even in Bollywood, it was an honor to get an offer from Pakistan which is my country of origin,” she added.

She said she was really excited about this particular role and that she saw potential because it was very different from anything she had done. She said it challenged her to think and work outside the box, physically and emotionally. She also said that she was also delighted to work with Tanvir Jamal as well as with Humayuon Ashraf who plays in front of her. She is convinced that they worked well together and that will be evident once people have seen their chemistry on the screen.

The Japanese Connection team also shared a few behind-the-scenes photos with Masala.

