Pakistani Prime Minister Imran’s party suspends leader for posters that offend Hindus

The party noted that the words that appeared on the posters violated the party’s policies, it said, adding that the notification was issued by Lahore president Zuhair Abbas Khokhar of the party.

Last updated: February 8, 2020, 9:44 PM IST

Lahore: The ruling Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has suspended the general secretary of his Lahore chapter on posters with an offensive slogan aimed at the Hindu minority after public repercussions, a media report reported on Saturday.

Mian Akram Usman hung up the poster for Kashmir Solidarity Day, which was observed throughout the country on February 5, with the slogan “Hindu baat se nahi, let se maanta hai” (Hindus cannot be reasoned with words but with violence) .

Usman, who was attacked by netizens and his party, apologized for the posters placed in the public space in Lahore.

The Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party has suspended the general secretary of her Lahore chapter over a poster with an offensive remark against Hindus, Geo News reported.

The case has been referred to a special committee.

Usman had blamed the printer for the derogatory posters and said he wanted to focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but that the printer “mistakenly” replaced the name of Modi with the word “Hindu.”

“I apologize to all the peaceful Hindus who live on both sides of the border. All posters were immediately removed when they received my notification. I am not the one stuck with mistakes,” he tweeted.

Human Rights Minister, Shireen Mazari, said in a tweet on Thursday that “Usman was reprimanded and posters were immediately removed”.

She called it “an embarrassing and ignorant approach by the individual”.

In March last year, another member of the ruling party Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was removed as Punjab’s Minister of Information and Culture, amid intense criticism of his rejection of the Hindu community.

