Pakistani lawyer appeals higher court against HC’s verdict for suspension of Musharraf’s death penalty

Last updated: February 4, 2020, 2:39 PM IST

Islamabad: A Pakistani lawyer has approached the Supreme Court to annul the verdict of a supreme court that destroyed the death penalty of the self-banned former dictator Pervez Musharraf.

The special court in Islamabad on December 17 issued the 74-year-old retired general, now based in Dubai, the death penalty after hearing a high-profile treason case against him for six years.

The Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had filed a betrayal case against the former army chief in 2013 for imposing an extra-constitutional emergency that led to the detention of a number of superior judges in their houses and looting of more than 100 judges.

On January 13, the Lahore High Court (LHC) declared the Musharraf trial in the high treason case to be “unconstitutional”, leading to the annulment of the death penalty against the former president.

The LHC stated that the formation of the special court was “unconstitutional” and that the betrayal case against Musharraf was not prepared in accordance with the law.

In an appeal on Monday, senior counsel Hamid Khan, representative of petitioner Taufiq Asif, asked the top judge to set aside the LHC judgment by declaring it illegal and without legal authority, Dawn newspaper reported Tuesday.

The petitioner argued that, by his order, the Supreme Court had made Article 6 of the Constitution virtually invalid and ineffective, which has special significance and importance in Pakistan’s constitutional history.

In its decision, the Supreme Court declared the Constitution of the Special Court a violation of the Law on Criminal Amendment (Special Court) of 1976 and said that the amendment to Article 6 of the Constitution, which relates to treason under the 18th Amendment, not have retroactive effect to form a crime that was committed much earlier.

The trial by default by the special court was also considered illegal by the high court.

The senior counsel questioned the acceptance of Musharraf’s request by the Supreme Court when a similar case was pending before the Supreme Court, in particular when an effective order had already been issued by the Supreme Court on 1 April 2019.

He argued that the amusement of such a petition from the High Court was a violation of the constitutional hierarchy of the courts.

According to the petition, it has been established that Musharraf had already been declared an absconder and therefore had no right under law to suspend the trial against him. He does not even have the right to request a stay against the announcement of the judgment by the special court.

Therefore, the entire Supreme Court procedure was in conflict with the law and the Constitution, the petition said, adding that the Supreme Court could not sit in the April 1, 2019 judgment in which the Supreme Court ruled the Lahore case. High Court Bar Association, had given guidelines to the Special Tribunal to continue the Musharraf trial.

Musharraf, who ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008, was the first military ruler convicted of undermining the constitution. Although he was not the first general to do that. Three Pakistani army leaders, including Gen Ayub Khan, Gen Yahya Khan and Gen Zia-ul-Haq have also abolished the constitution, but have never faced a court.

The former military ruler, who has lived in Dubai since March 2016, has left Pakistan for medical treatment and has not returned since then, citing security and health reasons.

Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Musharraf’s close assistant and the ex-president of his All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) party, said the former president was weaker because of an unknown disease, so he could not return to Pakistan to see the betrayal case to face.

On January 18, the Supreme Court filed a petition against his conviction and conviction by the special tribunal with the objection that he may not appeal without submitting to the law.

