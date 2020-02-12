Pakistani groom caught for the third time beaten by first wife who Gatecrashed his reception

The woman claimed that the man had secretly concluded a second marriage without her permission and later apologized after she had objected and promised to stay alone with her.

PTI

Last updated: February 12, 2020, 6:33 PM IST

Karachi: A groom was beaten by his first wife’s family when he was discovered for the third time by tying the knot. The incident occurred in the North Nazimabad area of ​​Karachi, a media report added.

The first wife, Madiha, and her family members stormed into the wedding reception and brutally beat the groom, identified as Rafiq.

The woman claimed that Rafiq had been secretly married for the second time without her permission and later apologized after she had objected and promised to stay alone with her.

According to Rafiq, however, he was divorced from Madiha and did not need permission to marry someone else. “It is my right to marry four women at the same time,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police asked both Madiha and Rafiq to approach the court because there was a civil dispute. After a medical investigation, the police will register a case about the beating of Rafiq, the report said.

