Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan accused of blackmail by Dubai girl

The Pakistan Super League starts this week and controversies have begun! Shadab Khan, the youngest captain in the history of the Islamabad United team, has gotten into the hot water after a woman accused the cricketer of blackmailing her. In a long post on Instagram, the Dubai-based girl, Ashreena Safia, shared how Shadab Khan approached her and now threatens to filter her nudes if she decides to address dating rumors.

Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan

“Yes, I see all the messages you send and it is very difficult for me to accept it, but here we are. This is personal / vulnerable for me to share, but I have a platform that Alhamdulillah must do well. I am sorry for all the girls who sought help when they were used and exploited by the person he was with. Astaghfirullah who believed in his lies and unconsciously allowed his behavior, “he wrote in his publication.

“I have nothing to gain by publishing this, but if I can help a girl realize, then I am willing to put myself in danger. I have been dealing with this since I moved to Dubai. Shadab is probably the first guy that matters so much to me. deeply and it’s hard to process this yet. I can’t address anything else for legal reasons, so respect my privacy. “

In the publication, the girl claims that she met Shadab in different countries several times and that the cricketer had met her. The publication also includes several screenshots of the online chat between the two. Ashreena continued adding videos and images of both. Shadab Khan has not yet addressed the accusations.

Internet users shared some ideas on the subject.

After Imam and Shaheen, now Shadab Khan has been exposed for blackmailing his girlfriend. What a shameful act! #ShadabKhan

Qadri (@DopeOsama) February 10, 2020

Shadab Khan What a disappointment.

-. (@Choisaaab) February 10, 2020

I need to wait before this whole Shadab Khan affair takes place. If true, you should be tried under the FIA’s computer crime law for threatening to filter a girl’s private photos. This should not be taken lightly. These are serious accusations.

– Humayoun Ahmed Khan (@HumayounAK) February 10, 2020

Shadab Khan exposed again

– W A K A S (@icricketfreak) February 10, 2020

Another cricketer of the #pakistani team is under scandal. # shadabkhan @ TheRealPCBMedia pic.twitter.com/Q2cutDLMRx

– shahmir khan (@ shahmir52_khan) February 10, 2020

Previously, Pakistan’s first game, Imamul Haq, was accused of cheating with several women, after the screenshots of their WhatsApp conversations became viral on social media. According to the details, Imam manipulated seven to eight women dating them at the same time. The incidents took place in the last six months.