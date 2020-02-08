Pakistani court validates marriage of underage girl with abductor, says she has had her menstrual cycle

The girl was 14 when she was abducted in October last year and, according to her parents, was forced to marry her abductor Abdul Jabbar.

Karachi The parents of a 14-year-old Pakistani Christian girl who was abducted, forced to convert to Islam and married her abductor will approach the Supreme Court after a lower court ruled that marriage to a minor girl is valid under Sharia law as she has had her first menstrual cycle.

Huma was 14 when she was abducted last October and, according to her parents Younis and Nagheena Masih, was forced to marry her abductor Abdul Jabbar after she converted to Islam.

Their counsel Tabassum Yousuf said on Friday that they would seek justice at the Supreme Court after the Sindh High Court, according to Sharia law, said earlier this week that even if the girl, Huma, was found to be a minor, the marriage between her and her alleged abductor , Jabbar, would be valid because she has already had her first menstrual cycle.

After approaching the Sindh High Court to see their daughter, during a hearing on 3 February, the court ordered the police to monitor the tests to confirm her age.

Judges Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro and Irshad Ali noted, however, that marriage would be valid under Sharia law, even if Huma was a minor.

Tabbasum said the ruling was not in accordance with the Sindh Child Wedding Restraint Act passed in 2014 that prohibited marriages of girls under the age of 18 in an attempt to stop forced marriages of minors in the province, mainly from the Hindu and Christian community .

“The girl’s parents were convinced that the police investigator supported Abdul Jabbar and his family. They also fear that the test results can be falsified from Huma’s age and sent with her husband,” the lawyer said.

The parents had asked to keep Huma in a women’s shelter away from her supposed husband until her age was determined.

Tabassum said the parents produced documents, including church and school documents that confirmed that Huma is 14 years old.

On the website of the Independent Catholic News, the girl’s mother appealed to the international community to support them.

The latter case arose in the midst of an increasing number of forced conversions of girls belonging to minority communities in Pakistan with a Muslim majority.

In the past month at least two cases of forced conversion and marriage of Hindustani girls have come to light in the province.

