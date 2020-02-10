Pakistan will soon decide whether to evacuate Coronavirus-China nationals

Islamabad: Amid increasing pressure to bring back its subjects, mainly students, from the corube-hit Hubei province, the Pakistani government has said that it is keeping a close eye on the situation in China and will soon take a decision on their evacuation.

Pakistan came under criticism after saying that Pakistani students should not be evacuated from Wuhan because medical facilities at home do not meet the standards required to treat a patient diagnosed with coronavirus. Pakistani citizens who are trapped in areas affected by the new virus have asked the government on social media platforms to evacuate them.

The issue is being considered at a high level and the best possible decision would be taken after considering all possible aspects. Rest assured that we care about you, said Zafar Mirza, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant (SAPM) on Health, on Sunday.

Mirza said the government has been keeping a close eye on the situation in China, Dawn newspaper reported.

He said that all options were being examined and that the government wanted to keep a balance on this issue. We must take into account all aspects, including the situation of the Pakistani (in China), Chinese regulations and advice from the World Health Organization (WHO). All stakeholders are involved in the issue and we have kept all options open, he said.

Mirza said to students in China in a tweet: “My dear students in China and your respectable family members, we are discussing the situation at the highest level and will make the best decision in view of all the factors regarding the devastating potential of coronavirus worldwide pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi, said they could not reach the stranded Pakistani students in Wuhan because of the complete closure of the city, the capital of Hubei province. Pakistani officials are in contact with their Chinese counterparts in Beijing and Wuhan and will respond immediately to questions from a Pakistani citizen in China, she said, according to Geo News. However, Pakistani citizens are expressing their anger on social media after Mirza’s tweet, the Dawn report said.

“Dear Sir, if you care about us, please spend at least one day with us in Wuhan, China, at least one day after that we will never say to evacuate. Please consider my suggestion thank you,” a Pakistani citizen who lives in Wuhan. Another Pakistani student tweeted: “It’s a modest request not to tweet if you don’t change anything.”

The death toll in China due to the new coronavirus increased to 908 and the number of confirmed cases rose more than 40,000, Chinese health officials said Monday. Five individuals with coronavirus symptoms were reported Sunday from Pakistan after arriving after a flight from China.

Up to 800 Pakistani were studying at various universities in Wuhan – a city of 11 million people who have been quarantined by the Chinese authorities in an attempt to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. Earlier, the Foreign Ministry said that there are currently 28,000 Pakistani students in China, apart from hundreds of business people.

