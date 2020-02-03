Pakistan resumes air service from Coronavirus, China, Two Flights Land at Islamabad Airport

Islamabad Pakistan resumed its flights from coronavirus-stricken China on Monday after two planes from the country landed at Islamabad airport.

Pakistan had suspended flights from China until 2 February after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the new virus as a global emergency.

The death toll in the coronavirus epidemic rose to 361 with 57 deaths on Sunday alone, while the number of confirmed cases rose to 17,205.

According to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA), two flights of China Southern Airlines CZ 6007 and CZ 5241 – from the city of Urumqi in China landed at Islamabad International Airport.

The flights were allowed one day after Pakistan said it had received special medical kits from China to detect the coronavirus cases.

Officials said that a Qatar Airlines flight also came from Doha, with at least 40 Pakistani students from China who had traveled to Qatar due to the suspension of direct flights to Pakistan.

Assistant to Health Prime Minister Zafar Mirza who was at the airport to see the arrival and mandatory checks of the passengers confirmed the development.

At Islamabad airport this morning – passengers from China received together with HE Chinese ambassador to Pakistan. We oversaw the implementation of Airport SOPs and I interviewed passengers, Mirza tweeted.

Following all international protocols that guarantee their health and safety and that of all Pakistani. A responsible Pakistan means being emotional when needed, but also rational and practical in decision-making. We support the Chinese government to overcome CNV (coronavirus), he said.

No case of the virus has been found in Pakistan so far.

While India, the US, Sri Lanka and many other countries have evacuated their subjects from Wuhan, Pakistan has rejected pleas to persuade them because of the stranded civilians in the city.

The Pakistani Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi, said Sunday that Pakistani students should not be evacuated from Wuhan because medical facilities at home do not meet the standards required to treat a patient diagnosed with coronavirus.

. (TagsToTranslate) China