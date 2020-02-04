Pakistan praised by all-weather ally China for not evacuating its Wuhan nationals, affected by Coronavirus

Earlier, Pakistani students were seen begging for help and crying to be evacuated after the authorities refused.



Last updated: February 4, 2020, 10:15 am IST

Beijing: Lauding “iron ally” Pakistan decides not to evacuate its nationals from the Hubei corona virus epicenter, China said it showed Islamabad’s confidence in Beijing to control the virus outbreak that has claimed 425 lives so far.

At least 64 deaths were reported on Monday alone, while 3,235 new confirmed cases were confirmed, bringing the number of people infected with the deadly disease to 20,438, the Chinese health authorities said Tuesday.

The position of the Pakistani government not to evacuate its citizens from the city of Wuhan affected by coronavirus is an act of “solidarity” with its ally China. However, it aroused resentment among those who were trapped there.

The 64 people who died on Monday all came from Hubei province, the epicenter of the virus, according to the Chinese National Health Commission.

3,235 new confirmed cases of new coronavirus infection were also reported, a large increase in one day.

A further 5,072 new suspected cases were reported on Monday, the committee said, adding that 492 patients became seriously ill.

The committee said that 2,788 patients remained in serious condition and 23,214 people suspected of being infected with the virus, an indication that it is becoming increasingly virulent.

The generally confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland had reached 20,438 by the end of Monday, the committee said and noted that a total of 425 people had died from the disease.

A total of 632 people were discharged from the hospital after recovery, the state-run news agency Xinhua reported

As the virus spread from person to person, 221,015 close contacts were detected, with 171,329 others still under medical observation.

While the virus was spreading at an alarming rate, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned officials of punishment Monday if they lacked the responsibility to tackle the virus outbreak.

On Monday, China opened a hospital with 1,000 beds that was built in record nine days in the city of Wuhan and started testing for new drugs to contain the virus.

The ruling Communist Party of China held its political office meeting on Monday under the chairmanship of President Xi to evaluate the steps being taken on various fronts to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

The outcome of the epidemic prevention and control has a direct impact on people’s lives and health, overall economic and social stability and country opening, Xi said.

