Pakistan International Screen Awards: Javed Sheikh Feels Dubai is the “right place and the best place”

Javed Sheikh is a popular name and face in the Pakistani film industry. The actor also has a series of avid followers abroad, especially in the UAE. With more than 100 films and television programs to his credit, the actor of Na Maloom Afraad is destined to be part of the jury of the Pakistan International Screen Awards, for the ceremony to be held in Dubai on Friday, February 7, 2020 Talking to The Khaleej Sometimes, Sheikh shared that there is no better place than the Gulf emirate to organize the event. The superstar also expressed her happiness for being selected as one of the jurors.

“I am very proud and very happy to be part of the Pakistan International Screen Awards. I am sure that these awards will create history. I am eager to attend the event in Dubai and be part of the jury,” he said. . A handful of Sheikh movies have been nominated for the next big show. These include Superstar, Wrong No. 2 and others. However, he found it difficult to choose his favorite among them. “A lot of them. They’re all my friends and colleagues, so I can’t name a favorite. I’ve been working with them for so many years, they’re all very good,” Sheikh added.

He also intervened in the hospitality of the people of Dubai and its picturesque places. “I think Dubai is the right place, the best place for PISA. Dubai has always welcomed people from all over the world, for awards, musical shows and premieres. PISA is the biggest awards ceremony of this kind. Everyone is excited and happy when they hear that it is taking place in Dubai, and they say “Oh, let’s go to Dubai!” Dubai is a very popular place, with everyone. ” The sheikh will be seen next at Delhi Gate and Chaa Ja Re.

