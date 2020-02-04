Pakistan delays decision on “Zindagi Tamasha” film that offended Islamists

Islamabad: The Pakistani government postponed its decision on whether to lift a ban on a film that had insulted hard-line Islamists in this Muslim majority country on Monday, after asking a high council of clergy to consider the film.

The Islamists had made accusations of blasphemy about the film “Zindagi Tamasha” or “Circus of Life” by Pakistani director Sarmad Khosat, which was to be released at the end of January. The debut was canceled by the information office of the provincial government of Punjab, after objections from the Tehreek-e-Labbaik party and its followers.

Their claims again drew attention to the controversial blasphemy law of Pakistan, which entails an automatic death sentence for convicting Islam. There have been many complaints that the law is used to regulate scores and intimidate religious minorities.

Party supporters argued that the film contains blasphemous content and can spread hatred against people of faith. Party leader Khadim Rizvi threatened to hold national protests on January 24, the day the film was originally to be opened in local cinemas.

Raja Jehangir Anwar, spokesman for the Punjab government, said a special government committee has postponed a meeting for Monday to investigate the ban. The fate of the film was referred to the Council of Islamic Ideology of the country, a constitutional body that advises the government and the legislature. It was unclear when the council would issue advice.

The director of the film, Khosat, has denied the allegations against the film. He was asked by the authorities to appear before the Special Government Commission – including officials from the Central Board of Film Censors and a representative from Tehreek-e-Labbaik – to answer questions about his film.

The storyline of the film is aimed at a conservative, devout Muslim businessman, Mohammad Rahat Khawaj, whose life unravels after a video of him watching a woman dance at a wedding is posted online and goes viral. His family is ashamed of him and he is confronted with accusations of radical Islamists wherever he goes.

The controversy over the film also underlines the deepening of the division in Pakistani society in which Islamist parties have become more vocal in recent years.

In 2018, tens of thousands of Islamists blocked highways around the capital, Islamabad, to protest against the acquittal of blasphemy by a Christian woman, Aasia Bibi. She was eventually forced to leave Pakistan last year. Those meetings were organized by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik.

Some observers point out that both proponents and critics of the film in Pakistan had based their opinion solely on a two-minute promotional trailer with a bearded student, similar to that at religious schools or madrassas, with a heated discussion with the protagonist, Khawaj, before he defeated him.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik was also angry at a scene in the film of an angry crowd reciting its popular slogan used at party gatherings to defend blasphemy laws. The party says that the film was also an attempt to damage its image.

The director declined to comment to The Associated Press and said he had said everything he wanted to say in letters to Pakistani president Arif Alvi, Khan and army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, which he shared on Twitter in January.

“I (the movie) did not hurt, insult or harm anyone,” tweeted Khosat and added that “as an artist the last thing I would ever want to achieve with my artistic expression is anarchy or hatred. No! That’s not what a artist does. Or at least I don’t. ”

“There is nothing offensive or malicious about the film,” he said in the letter to the president. “The space for rational and artistic thinking and expression should not be attached by a few agitators for their political purpose, but I fear that this will happen if we nod under this time.”

Khosat received Pakistan’s prestigious President’s Award for Pride of Performance in 2017 in recognition of his work as an artist. He directed an earlier film, “Manto,” and played a key role in the “Motorcycle Girl.” He has also done television work.

Last year, prior to his debut at home, “Zindagi Tamasha” won the coveted Kim Ji-seok Award at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea, praising the film community in Pakistan.

The Pakistani film industry experienced decades of decline, mainly due to poor scripts and lack of technological progress used by film producers, compared to neighboring India.

