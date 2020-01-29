Pakistan: 6 family members shot dead

In a horrific honor killing case in Pakistan, six family members, including two women and a child, were killed in their sleep in southern Sindh province, police said on Tuesday.

Police say father and relatives of Brohi tribe girl Nasreen Brohi entered Murtaza Rind’s house late Monday evening and opened fire on sleeping family, killing him and five others people.

Rind’s wife, Nasreen Brohi, who had contracted a free will marriage, managed to escape the massacre in the dark, they said.

Among those killed were Rind’s two brothers, two sisters and a child.

“She (Nasreen) is now under police protection and the search is underway for her father Rafiq Brohi and his brothers who are suspected of having committed the killings in the name of honor,” said Naeem Sheikh, a senior police official.

Nasreen told the media that she fled with Rind in January 2018.

She returned home after an agreement between the Brohi and Rind tribes by a tribal council under which her husband paid her father a fine of 1.2 million rupees.

According to Nasreen, her family sold her to the Jatoi tribe from where they managed to escape and reach her husband’s house and they lived happily ever after.

She said that her father and loved ones apparently did not forgive her and eventually attacked her house.

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, nearly 1,000 women and girls in deeply conservative Pakistan are killed each year for allegedly putting their families to shame.

The rights group claims that women are killed for being accused of illicit relationships and of marrying without the consent of the family. Most of them are killed by their brothers and husbands, the group added.

