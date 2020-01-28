Pak must take action against terrorist groups, said Defense Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh lambasted Pakistan on Tuesday for using “terrorism as state policy” towards India rather than for settling disputes peacefully through dialogue, and said he should take action. “Demonstrable measures” against terrorist groups responsible for launching various attacks on India from its soil.

Speaking here, Singh also targeted Pakistan on the SAARC impasse, saying the block’s full potential had not been realized due to “the behavior and policies of one country.”

He said it is essential that terrorists and their ideological and financial networks be cut and not receive state support.

“We have made it clear that talks and terror cannot go hand in hand and that Pakistan must take demonstrable action against the terrorist groups responsible for launching various attacks against India from within its soil,” he said. he said at the 12th South Asian conference on “India’s First Neighborhood Policy: Regional Perceptions”.

The attacks in Mumbai, Pathankot, Uri and Pulwama are “somber reminders of state-sponsored terrorism by a neighboring country,” said Singh, while saying that the South Asia region should unite in its efforts to defeat terrorism.

In a statement issued by the Defense Ministry that evening, Singh reportedly said that India is fully capable of giving a firm response to cross-border terrorism, and the strikes against terrorist attacks in 2016 and 2019 demonstrated the firm determination of the countries to fight the threat.

Regarding India’s “neighborhood first” policy, the Union Minister said: “India is engaged in conversations with its neighbors except one country in order to develop a common approach to regional peace and security.

“The real path to regional peace and security lies in understanding each other’s sensitivities and in respecting the basic principles of non-interference in everyone’s internal affairs,” he said.

“With the exception of one country, and I would like to say frankly Pakistan, our region has adhered to the principle,” said Singh.

The Minister of Defense explained how the SAARC agreement on motor vehicles was blocked during the last Kathmandu session in 2015, in a direct reference to Pakistan.

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

